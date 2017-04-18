U.S. sales weak for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments fell 14.7% Y/Y to 70,831 in Q1.

U.S. retail motorcycles were down 5.7% to miss the expectation of analysts. Harley's U.S. market share in the 601cc-plus segment was up to 51.3%.

International sales fell 1.8%, driven lower by a 9% drop in the Asia Pacific region.

Operating margin in the motorycle segment fell 310 bps to 18.0%.

The company is taking the approach of holding back some 2017 models in order to help U.S. dealers clear out 2016 inventory. =

Looking ahead, Harley expects 2017 shipments to be flat to down modestly compared to last year. Q2 shipments of 80K to 85K are anticipated.

Previously: Harley-Davidson beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 18)

HOG -4.12% premarket to $56.95.

