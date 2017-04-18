Petrobras oilfield sale to Statoil suspended by Brazil court

A Brazilian court orders Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Statoil (NYSE:STO) after the National Federation of Oil Workers argued that the state-controlled company is required to hold an open bid for any asset sale.

PBR says half of the $2.5B in proceeds were due when the deal for the stake in the Carcara field closed in November, and that it had used those funds to pay down debts.

The sale of the 66% stake in the offshore prospect was the first major pre-salt asset sold as part of PBR's divestment plan that seeks to raise $21B in two years to repay debts.