Goldman sees no trading revenue bump in Q1; shares down 3.65% premarket

Q1 net income of $2.162B or $5.15 per share vs. $1.2B and $2.68 one year ago.

Investment Banking revenues of $1.7B up 16% Y/Y; advisory revenue of $756M down 2%; underwriting revenue of $947M up 37%. Investment banking backlog slipped from Q4 and from a year ago.

Institutional Client Services revenue of $3.36B down 2% Y/Y. FICC revenue of $1.69B flat from a year ago. Equities revenue of $1.67B down 6%.

Investment & Lending revenue of $1.46B up sharply from a year ago.

Investment Management revenue of $1.5B up 12% Y/Y.

Compensation and benefits of $3.29B up 24% Y/Y. Ratio of comp and benefits to revenue unchanged at 41%.

Standard CET1 ratio of 14.2%; advanced of 12.9%. Quarterly dividend is boosted to $0.75 from $0.65. Tangible book value per share of $175.05.

6.2M shares bought back during quarter at average cost of $243.22 each. Another 50M of buybacks is authorized.

Conference call at 9:30 ET

Previously: Goldman Sachs misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 18)