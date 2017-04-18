Blue Buffalo on watch after analysts gush

Blue Buffalo (NASDAQ:BUFF) is added by Citi to its U.S. Focus List and called a Top Pick by the analysts team.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is also out with a new note on Blue Buffalo, calling the stock the "most attractively valued" growth stock in its food and beverage coverage universe.

"The big picture, in our view, is that the market is missing the fact that the 'natural' pet food segment continues to grow in the low teens, so c10% growth is realistic for BUFF given its #1 position in the segment as it adapts to channel shift, gaining exposure in ecommerce, independents, and farm and feed," writes Zuanic.

Both firms cite attractive valuation on Blue Buffalo.