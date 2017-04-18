Cnooc CEO Yang resigns, to be replaced by Yuan

Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) says CEO Yang Hua, one of China’s best-known oil executives globally, has resigned, effective immediately; he will remain Chairman.

President Yuan Guangyu takes over as CEO, and VP Xu Keqiang becomes the new President.

Yang was CEO for less than a year but the company veteran has been a driving force in turning Cnooc into arguably China’s most global oil company; the company won praise from industry observers who said it stood out among state-owned enterprises for its focus on efficiency.

No explanation was given for the resignation, but many top oil executives go on to serve as senior officials in China’s government after leaving major state-owned firms.