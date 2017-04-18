Protalix Bio's PRX-102 shows encouraging effect in Fabry models compared to enzyme replacement therapies; shares ahead 7% premarket

MIcro cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) perks up 7% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical data on PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa). In mouse models of Fabry disease, treatment with PRX-102 slowed the progression of small fiber neuropathy compared to mice treated with enzyme replacement therapy agalsidase alfa [Sanofi Genzyme's Fabrazyme and Shire's Replagal].

Mice treated with PRX-102 showed a 53% reduction in Iba1 spots, a marker for inflammation of the peripheral nerves. There was no effect on Iba1 in mice treated with Fabrazyme or Replagal.

EVP, R&D Dr. Yoseph Shaaltiel says, “Significantly decreased Iba1 marker in treated Fabry mice suggests that repeated infusions of the drug from an asymptomatic stage prevents the activation and/or proliferation of resident DRG macrophages and alleviates damage to the peripheral sensory nerves. This change was not observed in Fabry mice treated with Fabrazyme or Replagal, an additional positive differentiation of pegunigalsidase alfa from currently approved therapies addressing Fabry disease neuropathy.”

PRX-102 is chemically modified version of a recombinant therapeutic enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A.

Fabry disease is an inherited disorder caused by mutations in the gene that codes for alpha-galactosidase A. It is characterized by the buildup of Gb3 in the body's cells.