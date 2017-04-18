Sunworks announces strategic partnership with Quantum Spatial

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) announced its strategic marketing partnership with Quantum Spatial, the nation's largest independent geospatial data firm.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome Quantum Spatial to the Sunworks team in a strategic partnership that will continue our expansion of capability offerings into the geospatial services arena. This new relationship with Quantum Spatial will enhance our growth in the federal and commercial markets as a result of their superb technical prowess and exemplary reputation with their domestic as well as international clients in the energy and government domains."

Source: Press Release