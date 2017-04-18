Sales pressure continues for Kate Spade

Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) reports that direct-to-consumer comparable sales fell 2.4% in Q1. The mark falls to -8.1% if the e-commerce channel is backed out.

Kate Spade North America sales were down 0.6% during the quarter, while the international business was flat.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased 140 bps to 63.2%. SG&A expenses came in at 60.7% of sales vs. 55.3% a year ago.

Kate Spade ended the quarter with 448 stores vs. 452 a year ago.

The company says that there is no definitive timeline for its review process. No new guidance was issued.

