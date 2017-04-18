Soft guidance sinks Cardinal; shares down 12% premarket

On the heels of the announcement of its $6.1B acquisition of three Medtronic businesses for $6.1B, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) releases updated fiscal 2017 guidance that includes a softer outlook for non-GAAP EPS, now expected to be at the bottom of the previously announced range of $5.35 - 5.50. The company says generic price deflation, expected to be in the low-double digits, represents a significant headwind in the Pharmaceutical segment.

Preliminary fiscal 2018 view for non-GAAP EPS is flat to down mid-single digits. Profits in the Medical segment should rise significantly, buoyed by the Medtronic transaction, but several "company-specific discrete items" will trim EPS at least $0.50 (about half from generic deflation).

Fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS should grow at least high-single digits versus fiscal 2018.