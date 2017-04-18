IMAX inks new deal with Omnijoi Cinemas

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) announces an expanded hybrid revenue-sharing partnership with Jiangsu Omnijoi Cinema Development Co.

The company says the arrangement will see the addition of 40 new IMAX theater systems to be located in new multiplexes across tier one to tier four cities in China.

The majority of the sites are expected to be open by the end of 2020 and the remaining sites are seen opening by the end of 2021.

The agreement brings Omnijoi Cinemas' total IMAX commitment to 72 theaters.

IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond says the new signings add to the company's growing number of joint revenue-sharing arrangements in China and support continued growth in the region.

IMAX operates in China through its IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF, OTC:IXCNY) subsidiary.

Source: Press Release