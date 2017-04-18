FDA accepts Egalet's PAS for OXAYDO 10/15 mg; shares ahead 9% premarket

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) announces that the submission of a prior approval supplement (PAS) for OXAYDO (oxycodone HCl, USP) tablets C-II, seeking approval of 10 mg and 15 mg dosage strengths, has been accepted by the FDA.

The submission is based on a pharmacokinetic study demonstrating bioequivalence of OXAYDO to its reference drug, Roxicodone at the 15 mg dosage strength.

The FDA will review the OXAYDO 10/15 mg PAS by June 17.

OXAYDO is an immediate-release oral formulation of oxycodone HCl indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.