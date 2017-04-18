XOMA's PTH1R antibody shows encouraging action in preclinical testing; shares ahead 8% premarket

(NASDAQ:XOMA) perks up 8% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical data related to its anti-PTH1R antagonist monoclonal antibody, a potential first-in-class therapeutic agent to treat hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research and the Endocrine Society annual meetings several weeks ago.

In vitro PTH1R antagonism produced by the antibody translated to potent in vivo activity. The results showed the anti-PTH1R mAb improved hypercalcemia (excess calcium in the blood) and associated morbidities.

The company says it aims to out-license the product candidate to an established leader in drug development.