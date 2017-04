Q1 net income of $564M or $0.39 per share vs. $412M and $0.29 one year ago.

Pretax profit margin of 40.5% up from 37.1% a year ago. ROE of 15% up 200 basis points Y/Y.

Higher rates are helping, with net interest revenue of $1B up 29.5% Y/Y.

Asset management and administration fees of $823M up 17.7% Y/Y.

Trading revenue of $192M fell 17% Y/Y thanks to commission price cuts.

