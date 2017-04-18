Amyris cuts $10M off previously announced Q4 and full-year revenue due in deal with Blue California; shares slip 12% premarket

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is down 12% premarket on slightly higher volume in response to its disclosure that it will be unable to recognize $10M of Q4 and 2016 revenue that was part of its earnings announcement in early March. The revenue, now expected to be booked in this quarter, relates to the accounting treatment of payment structure of its license agreement with Blue California, specifically establishing an equity stake in one of Blue's affiliates in lieu of cash connected to its strategic focus on the sweetener market.