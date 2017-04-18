Disruption starts to play into the trucking sector

Piper Jaffray warns that electric trucks from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) pose a long-term threat to some trucking names.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are downgraded by the firm to Neutral from Overweight due to valuation and the threat of EV disruption.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is also identified as a supplier with EV risk. Piper notes that WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) is insulated for the most part from the EV threat in trucking.

The long-term horizon for trucking could also be influenced by self-driving startups like Embark and Uber (Private:UBER)-owned Otto, which although they aren't expected to be volume players, could lead to some changes within trucking.

