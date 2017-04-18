Novartis' CTL019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to CTL019, an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL), who have failed two or more prior therapies.

This is the second indication for which CTL019 has received this designation, the first being r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in pediatric and young adult patients.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on data from the multi-center Phase II JULIET study evaluating the efficacy and safety of CTL019 in adult patients with r/r DLBCL. JULIET is the second global CAR-T trial, following the Novartis ELIANA study investigating CTL019 in r/r B-cell ALL. Findings from JULIET are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

DLBCL is the most common form of lymphoma and accounts for ~30% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.