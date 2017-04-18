Amyris deepens relationship with contract manufacturer Blue California with China deal

Amyris (AMRS -13.1% ) expands its relationship with preferred contract manufacturer Phyto Tech Corp (Blue California) with a new agreement under which it will have access to Blue's fermentation manufacturing in China and Blue's affiliates will provide the capital to produce No Compromise ingredients there.

Amyris says it expects to generate at least $50M in revenue over the next 12-18 months in China.

