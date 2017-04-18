Stocks open slightly lower; Goldman Sachs -3%

Stocks open in the red as investors take in the latest batch of earnings reports while keeping a wary eye out for global politics; Dow -0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.1% .

European markets show steep losses, with U.K.'s FTSE -2.1% following Prime Minister May's surprise call for a snap election for June 8, France's CAC -1.4% ahead of the presidential election, and Germany's DAX -0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.8% .

In corporate news, financials are front and center in this morning earnings reports, with BofA and Schwab both slightly higher after posting better than expected earnings and revenues, but Goldman Sachs -2.9% after missing top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher amid the morning's cautious tone, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 4 bps at 2.21%.

The British pound surged after the call for snap elections, with the U.S. dollar -1.2% vs. the pound; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% .