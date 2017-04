Shares of Tile Shop (TTS +13.1% ) move higher after Q1 results arrive ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts.

Comparable sales were up 4.9% during the quarter.

The company's gross margin rate of 70.3% was down 20 bps from last year's level.

Looking ahead, Tile Shop expects sales of $350M to $370M and EPS of $0.50 to $0.57. Comparable store sales are expected to increase at a low to mid single digit clip.

Previously: Tile Shop Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 18)