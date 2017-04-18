Honeywell puts focus on interconnected aircraft

The global market for interconnected aircraft is set to exceed $20B by 2020, and Honeywell (HON) is focusing on leading that trend, according to its Southeast Asia President.

"Five or 10 years from now, people get on an aircraft and forget what it was like to not be completely seamlessly connected," Briand Greer told CNBC. "You'll be able to get on board, you will be able to download files or do emails, stream movies, all of those things as our world becomes more connected."

Honeywell's position as a software solutions company for various markets from commercial to consumer puts it at a strong position to lead the charge toward hyper-connectivity, he added.