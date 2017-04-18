CSRA wins $58M contract to support the EPA's high performance computing systems

CSRA (CSRA -0.1% ) secured a $58M contract with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for provisioning, maintaining, and supporting the EPA's HPC environment, as well as its scientific visualization hardware and software. CSRA will also provide technical support of projects involving scientific computing.

"We are thrilled to secure this new contract with the EPA and continue providing the agency with the best scientific and technical resources to carry out its mission," said Executive Vice President Paul Nedzbala, head of CSRA's Health and Civil Group. "CSRA continues to lead the federal HPC market by providing industry-leading insights and leveraging partnerships that provide our customers with the latest Next-Generation technology."

