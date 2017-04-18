Arconic reverses Monday's advance

Arconic (ARNC -5% ) shares are giving back yesterday's gains following news that Klaus Kleinfeld resigned after he sent a letter in "poor judgment" to Elliott Management.

"We've never seen anything like this before," said Carol Levenson, research director at Gimme Credit. "Arconic looked as though it was determined to fight Elliott to the finish and as recently as last week was in full support (along with some of its major customers) of its current CEO."

Update: JPMorgan has initiated the stock with with a Neutral rating and Dec 2017 price target of $29. "We view Klaus Kleinfeld’s resignation yesterday as a plus and see significant EPS growth ahead but after ARNC’s 44% run YTD vs 5% for the S&P 500 we believe the market already expects results well ahead of consensus."