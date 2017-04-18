Carvana preps for IPO

Online used car platform Carvana (Pending:CVNA) files to sell 15M shares in a range of $14 to $16.

The company will be valued at $2.1B at the midpoint of the range.

Last year, Carvana reported revenue of $365M and a net loss of $93M.

S-1 dive: "We are transforming the used car buying experience by giving consumers what they want – a wide selection, great value and quality, transparent pricing and a simple, no pressure transaction."

