Bond bulls in charge as 10-year hits new 2017 low

The 10-year Treasury yield is down another five basis points to 2.20% this morning, matching yesterday's intraday low, and now at a level not seen since just a few days after November's election (it stood at about 1.9% prior to the Trump victory).

In economic news today, housing starts for March missed estimates, but the trend remains strong. In equity markets, stocks here are down only modestly , but lower by nearly 1% in Europe.

Looking at short-term rate markets, they're pricing in only a little more than one rate hike for the rest of the year, even as most Fed speakers are promising two-three more moves.

TLT +0.8% , TBT -1.6%

