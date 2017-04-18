Glaxo submits marketing application in Japan for shingles vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4% ) has filed a New Drug Application in Japan seeking approval of its shingles vaccine, Shingrix, for the prevention of herpes zoster in people at least 50 years old.

The company filed its marketing application in the U.S. in October 2016 and a month later in Canada and Europe.

In clinical studies, a two-dose regimen of Shingrix showed 90% efficacy in participants at least 70 years old and was maintained in those aged 80 and above, significantly better than Merck's ZOSTAVAX which is only 18% effective in people aged 80+.

