FBI renews contract with Inpixon Federal

Inpixon Federal, a subsidiary of Inpixon (INPX -13.3% ) has been awarded a second option year renewal of its Information Technology Acquisition Program (ITAP) contract by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Under the terms of the ITAP contract, Inpixon Federal will provide the FBI headquarters and field offices with technology refreshes on existing information technology equipment, including services to assist the government with obtaining extended maintenance, maintaining accountable property, and processing orders for equipment.

“We are pleased to be selected by the FBI to help it meet its information technology requirements, which include workstations, desktops, and printers via the ITAP contract,” said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. “Moreover, we are honored to support the FBI in supplying IT equipment through our industry leading partners, that will facilitate the Bureau in meeting its mission objectives.”

Press Release