Omnicom -2.8% after Q1 beats expectations

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is 2.8% lower despite a Q1 earnings report where growth in the UK and Europe (seemingly unaffected by Brexit) led to a beat on revenue and the bottom line.

EPS rose 13.3% on a headline basis, and revenues rose 2.6%, weighed down by a negative foreign exchange impact of 1.2%.

Organic revenue growth was up 4.4%. Organic growth by region: North America, 1.1%; UK, 8.1%; Euro Markets and other Europe, 8.2%; Asia Pacific, 9.1%; Latin America, 5.4%; Middle East and Africa, 37.9%.

Organic growth by discipline: Advertising, 6.4%; CRM, 2.1%; Public Relations, 1.8%; Specialty Communications, 3.3%.

