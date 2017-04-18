Corning jumps as Verizon agrees to fiber deal of at least $1.05B

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has agreed to a $1.05B deal with Corning (NYSE:GLW) to buy millions of miles of fiber to grow its FiOS platform.

GLW is spiking on the news, up 0.8% .

Corning will provide, and Verizon will buy, up to 12.4M miles of optical fiber per year in 2018 through 2020. The $1.05B is a minimum commitment.

The goal is to "improve Verizon's 4G LTE coverage, speed the deployment of 5G, and deliver high-speed broadband to homes and businesses of all sizes," Verizon says.

Updated 11:01 a.m.: Verizon's press release