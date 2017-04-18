Facebook's F8 developer conference: Live updates

12:30 p.m.: Another thing to watch for is news about the company's VR efforts after the departure last month of Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, and any details about the company's 360-degree camera. A number of sessions today cover WebVR, React VR and scripting/producing VR experiences.

11:55 a.m.: The suspect sought in a Cleveland killing that was broadcast on Facebook video has been found dead, apparently having shot himself to death after a police chase, Pennsylvania State Police say. The top news story is likely to draw some kind of response from Facebook chief Zuckerberg today.

Facebook's (FB -0.2% ) F8 developer conference is set to begin with registration/breakfast in about 5 minutes in San Jose, with expectations set for what may be interesting hardware unveilings as well as some detail on what the social-media giant may be planning to deal with recent controversy over violent/objectionable content on the platform.

Today's keynote address by CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set for 1 p.m. ET; stay tuned here for updates on key news.