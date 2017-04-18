Goldman -4% after disappointing trading revenue results

"Ultimately we didn't navigate the market well," says new deputy CFO Mary Chavez (he fully takes over from Harvey Schwarz this month), speaking to the bank's flat FICC revenues vs. double-digit gains reported by JPMorgan, Citi, and Bank of America.

He notes low volatility in the dollar/euro pair and as well as in crude oil - which hits Goldman (GS -4.1% ) harder than peers thanks to its relatively large commodity business.

More from Chavez: "No quarter defines the franchise ... There are always things we can do better."

The bulls at Credit Suisse aren't fazed, saying it would be foolish to bet against Goldman taking a nice piece of boosted capital markets revenues as economic conditions improve and regulatory burdens ease.

