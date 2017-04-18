New Macau report indicates VIP strength

The Macua Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau breaks down Q1 revenue in a new report.

The 13% total increase in revenue consisted of a 16.8% increase in revenue from the VIP segment and 8.5% rise for the mass market segment.

VIP baccarat revenue as a percentage of all revenue increased to 55.9% from 54.1% last year.

Slot machine revenue was up 13.3% Y/Y during the quarter.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

