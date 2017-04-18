Regions Financial -4% after results and outlook

Q1 net income of $278M or $0.23 per share vs. $257M and $0.20 one year ago.

Net interest income of $859M flat Y/Y, with NIM up six basis points to 3.25%. Loans and leases down 2% Y/Y, with consumer lending down 2%, business lending down 4%.

Noninterest income of $510M about flat on adjusted basis. Mortgage income of $41M up 7.9%; Card & ATM fees of $104M up 9.5%; Service charges of $168M up 5.7%; Capital markets of $32M down 22%.

Noninterest expenses up 3% Y/Y on adjusted basis.

Net charge-offs of 0.51% of average loans up 17 basis points Y/Y.

Full-year outlook: Average loans to be flat-to-down from 2016; deposits stable. Adjusted noninterest income growth of 1-3%; net interest income growth of 3-5%. Net charge-offs of 35-50 basis points.

Conference call slide presentation

Previously: Regions Financial beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (April 18)