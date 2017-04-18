Ionis closes RNA therapeutics collaboration in China

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -0.6% ) inks a collaboration and license agreement with Kunshan City-based Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize RNA-targeted therapeutics in China.

Under the terms of the deal, Ionis grants the rights to two Generation 2+ antisense drugs to Ribo for metabolic disease and cancer and an option to license a third Generation 2+ candidate. Ribo will be responsible for conducting a multi-year research and drug discovery program to identify drugs based on Ionis' ssRNAi technology.

Ionis retains all rights to develop and commercialize ssRNAi and all drugs under the collaboration ex-China. It will also receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones, sales-based royalties and Ribo equity.

Ribo will pay a license fee for each drug candidate chosen for development and will be responsible for all development and commercialization costs in China. It will provide Ionis a royalty-free license to the data and IP created under the partnership.