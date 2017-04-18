Fitch signals credit rating upgrade coming for Williams Partners

Fitch Ratings signals a credit upgrade could come soon for Williams Partners (WPZ +0.8% ) following yesterday's $2.1B sale of its interest in the Geismar, La., olefins plant.

Fitch indicates it could raise WPZ's credit rating two notches to BBB+ from BBB- once the sale closes, saying the Geismar sale would bring the partnership’s revenues to 95%-plus fee-based and the sales proceeds will build on the momentum created by Williams Cos.' (WMB +0.3% ) $2B equity infusion.

While Geismar is a material component of WPZ's EBITDA, the sale will reduce operational risk and chemical commodity price risk, Fitch adds.