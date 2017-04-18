Top Obama official says should have approved Keystone XL

Pres. Obama should have approved the Keystone XL pipeline (TRP -1.4% ), says Adam Sieminski, who was administrator of the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration under Obama.

"One opinion I don't have to stifle anymore is that I think the Keystone XL pipeline should have been built," Sieminski says at a Brookings Institution gathering in D.C., adding that pipelines are a safer way to transport oil than rail.

During the seven-year Keystone fight which ultimately led Obama to reject it in November 2015, many administration officials privately said the pipeline should be approved, according to Axios columnist Amy Harder.