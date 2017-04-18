FDA OKs Roche's Tecentriq for advanced bladder cancer

Under its Priority Review process, the FDA approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.1% ) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) who are ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy.

TECENTRIQ was previously approved (May 2016) to treat patients with locally advanced or mUIC whose cancer has progressed during or following any platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of receiving chemo before or after surgery.

In October 2016, it was approved to treat a type of metastatic lung cancer.