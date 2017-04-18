NCAA men's tourney gives Sling TV leg up in programmatic ads

Sling TV (DISH -2% ) reports a sharp rise in programmatic ad sales during the NCAA men's basketball tourney, the product of a quiet deal with Tremor Video.

Tremor -- a supply-side platform for the streamer as it transitions toward programmatic sales -- helped boost such sales by 51% for Sling.

“Through our partnership with Tremor Video, we’ve now worked with thousands of advertisers that are swiftly embracing real-time access to the largest screen in the house,” says Dish's Adam Lowy. “The momentum started with the NCAA tournament, and now the next TV moment is upon us -– the NBA Playoffs.”