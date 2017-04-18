Match Group, IAC rise as Jefferies gets bullish

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is up 1.2% after Jefferies launched coverage of the brand at Buy with the take that the Street may be undervaluing brands at IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald has a $21 price target, implying 19.7% upside from current prices.

“We believe that Match is positioned favorably given the strength of Tinder and positive industry tailwinds within online dating,” Fitzgerald writes. He sees Tinder growing paid members 74% this year, leading to overall Match Group growth of 16% in paid members.