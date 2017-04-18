Dutch to cut Groningen gas production to lower earthquake risk

The Netherlands will cut production of its Groningen gas field by 10% beginning in October to limit the risk of earthquakes, the country's economy minister says.

Production would be reduced to 21.6B cm/year from 24B cm/year as a first step, according to the minister; output has been cut several times from 53.9B cm in 2013 as criticism mounted the Dutch government had failed to adequately assess the risk from earthquakes caused by production at Europe's biggest field.

Groningen is operated by a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).