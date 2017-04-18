True Drinks Names James J. Greco as CEO

True Drinks Holdings (OTCPK:TRUU) announce the appointment of food and beverage industry veteran James J. Greco as CEO.

Mr. Greco, currently serves as President and CEO of Pilgrim Holdings since October 2001.

Kevin Sherman, President of True Drinks, commented, "As I mentioned in my March 31 letter to shareholders, the biggest challenge facing us was the ability to engage the countless opportunities before us. Having an accomplished and seasoned CEO with a significant track record of adding shareholder value on our team will provide me with the time to pursue these opportunities fully. My singular focus has always been attracting top talent in reaching our destination. Jim's appointment as CEO will greatly help our efforts in expediting strategic partnerships that will enhance shareholder confidence and value. Furthermore, Jim's experience in preparing and bringing companies to acquisition is vital to True Drinks as AquaBall grows into this stage of development. His leadership and direction will take our brand to new heights."