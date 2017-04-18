Marathon Patent Group announces pricing of $2.66M concurrent registered direct offering and private placement

Marathon Patent Group (MARA -8.4% ) entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 3.8M shares of common stock at a price of $0.70 per share in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase up to 2.28M shares of common stock at an effective price of $0.01 per warrant with an exercise price of $0.83 per share in a concurrent private placement.

The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the offering, before fees and expenses, will be approximately $2.66M before deducting placement agent discounts and other estimated offering expenses.

Net proceeds will be utilised for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of certain patent portfolios.

The closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to take place on or about April 21.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole placement agent for the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

