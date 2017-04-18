CSX chief Hunter Harrison starts to pull levers

CSX (CSX -1.1% ) CEO Hunter Harrison is already pulling off one of his signature railroad moves in an effort to drive efficiency.

Harrison is doing away with CSX hump yards to move to flat switching. The flat switching method of sorting blocks of rail cars is seen as more precise and cost-efficient at some rail yards.

Investors will get a chance to hear about flat switching and other levers that Harrison is pulling to drive down CSX's operating ratio during the company earnings conference call on Thursday.