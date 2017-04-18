Goldman's quarter "a shock" - Dick Bove

It's still a "hostile environment" out there for Goldman (GS -4.8% ), says Rafferty's Dick Bove, throwing in the towel on his Buy rating.

Making a list: A tax cut this year is unlikely, the tariff situation is unclear, there may be little in the way of deregulation and an elimination of the Volcker rule seems even more far-fetched, hundreds of billions have fled mutual funds, the global economy remains sluggish, M&A could be slowing, and the bank's largest competitors could now have a capital advantage.

Source: Felice Maranz at Bloomberg

