ConocoPhillips says has potential buyers for LNG plant in Alaska

ConocoPhillips (COP) says it is negotiating with potential buyers for its mothballed liquefied natural gas plant at Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.

COP put the plant up for sale in November and also recently sold the North Cook Inlet gas field which supplies gas to the plant.

The plant, which has a capacity to manufacture up to 1.5M metric tons/year of LNG, made regular shipments of LNG to Tokyo Gas and Tokyo Electric under long-term contracts until 2012, when the contracts expired.