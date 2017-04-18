52-week high for Chipotle as earnings approach

It's only a week before Chipotle (CMG -0.4% ) reports Q1 earnings in what could be a tipping point for the company if guidance arrives strong.

Wells Fargo thinks Chipotle will top consensus earnings estimates, including tallying same-store sales growth of better than 15%. The firm also expects an improvement in the restaurant operator's "stretch guidance" for 2017. The valuation range from WF on Chipotle goes to $495 to $515.

Shares of CMG pushed up to a 52-week high of $471.57 earlier today before falling back.