Tough quarter looks likely for industrial stocks, Stifel says

General Electric (GE +0.8% ) and Honeywell (HON -0.3% ) top the list of industrial companies set to report earnings this week, but results could be tough for the group if early signs are an indication, Stifel analysts say.

The firm is cautious on the group heading into Q1 earnings given the relatively high valuations and increased investor expectations following the presidential election, underscored by the recent material pullback in industrial distributors on earnings of MSC Industrial Direct (MSM -2.9% ) and Fastenal (FAST -2.6% ) as well as the weaker than expected North American short cycle lighting outlook from Acuity Brands (AYI).