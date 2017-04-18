Truncated Ad Comm review bearish for Puma's neratinib says Feuerstein; shares down 8%

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is scheduled to review and discuss Puma Biotechnology's (PBYI -8% ) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of neratinib for the adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer on the morning of May 24. Bulls believe that the finish line is approaching while bears believe that the vote will be a clear thumbs down due to the drug's modest impact on disease-free survival coupled with its serious diarrhea side effect.

TheStreet's Adam Feuerstein adds another perspective on the issue. He says past history with half-day sessions bodes ill for a positive vote. Over the past five years, 67% (n=8/12) of short review sessions have ended poorly for the product candidates. The review team has spent the bulk of the time bashing the drug which takes much less time than reviewing and discussing positive data.

A recent example involved Clovis Oncology's lung cancer candidate rociletinib, the subject of a half-day review in April 2016, which received a 12-1 vote against accelerated approval.

Phase 3 results presented at a medical conference last December underscore the potential headwinds facing neratinib. 96.4% of treated patients experienced all-grade diarrhea, with almost 40% being grade 3 (severe) or higher.