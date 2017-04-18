Netlist +14%, adopts rights deal tied to SK Hynix patent case

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) is among today's top tech gainers, moving up 14.2% and touching its highest point since mid-November.

Volume is running more than five times recent daily average.

The company yesterday evening adopted a short-term stockholder rights agreement that grants preferred stock purchase rights to its shareholders -- an arrangement tied to an ongoing patent case against South Korea's SK Hynix.

The rights restrict any person or group from hitting a stake of 15% or more in beneficial ownership, strengthening the board's hand in case of a combination or takeover attempt.

The exercise price is $6.56 per right, equating to aggregate market value of outstanding securities of about $500M.

"The purpose of this short-term rights agreement is to disconnect the Company's current market capitalization from any potential damages calculations and settlement negotiations that may develop in connection with the Company's patent infringement litigation against SK Hynix," says Chairman C.K. Hong.