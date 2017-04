Timmins Gold (TGD -3.1% ) proposes to change its name to Alio Gold at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting, saying the new name reflects the operational and management changes made over the past year.

If approved, the company expects to begin trading on both the NYSE MKT and Toronto exchanges under the ALO ticker on May 16.

TGD points to potential near-term catalysts for Alio Gold, including a pre-feasibility study for its Ana Paula project and the plan for revitalizing the San Francisco Mine.