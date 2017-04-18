Interactive Brokers slips a hair after Q1 results

Q1 comprehensive EPS of $0.40 vs. $0.60 earned one year ago. Excluding items, Q1 EPS of $0.34 vs. $0.51 a year ago.

Net revenues of $374M and income before taxes of $213M this year vs. $489M and $337M a year ago.

Electronic Brokerage income before taxes of $185M down 21% Y/Y, with revenue of $314M down 10%. Lower gains on the government paper partially offset by higher net interest income were responsible. Commissions and execution fees down 7% thanks to lower customer volumes.

Market Making income before taxes was a loss of $22M thanks to lower trading volumes and decrease in volatility (pre-announced). Company notes the losses have slowed since taking steps to discontinue options market making operations.

Conference call at 4:30 ET

